Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 58 deaths, 2192 new cases

Fifty-eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 224, according to the September 22 report by the unified information portal.

Of 22 276 tests done in the past day, 2192 – about 9.84 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 486 738 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 40 832 are active. The number of active cases increased by 1104 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1030 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 425 682.

There are 4935 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 56 in the past day, with 405 in intensive care, an increase of 17.

Thirty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 278.

According to the report, so far 2 481 276 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 10 071 in the past day.

A total of 1 289 055 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7289 in the past day.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

