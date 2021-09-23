Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 27 deaths, 850 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-seven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 251, according to the September 23 report by the national information system.

Of 9086 tests done in the past day, 850 – about 9.35 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 487 588 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 41 071 are active. The number of active cases rose by 239 in the past day.

The report said that 584 people were registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 426 266.

There are 4959 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 24 in the past day, with 405 in intensive care, the same figure as in the previous day’s report.

Nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 287.

The report said that in the past day, 1858 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 2 483 134.

A total of 1 290 434 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1379 in the past day.

