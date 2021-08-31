Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 109 deaths, 2090 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 109 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 840, according to the August 31 report by the national information system.

This is the highest number of Covid-19 deaths registered in a day in Bulgaria in 2021 since May 11, when 116 deaths were registered.

Of 32 070 tests done in the past day, 2090 – about 6.51 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 453 689 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 29 754 are active. The number of active cases rose by 1242 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 739 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 405 095.

There are 3594 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 143 in the past day, with 301 in intensive care, an increase of three.

Twenty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 805.

A total of 10 412 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 299 118.

The report said that 1 163 504 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 6775 in the past day.

