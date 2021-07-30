Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases increase again, 1.53% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of deaths in Bulgaria to date linked to the disease to 18 208, according to the July 30 report by the national information system.

Of 15 092 tests done in the past day, 231 – about 1.53 per cent – proved positive.

There are 7882 active cases, an increase of 180 in the past day.

The report said that 48 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 398 436.

There are 764 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 10 in the past day, with 79 in intensive care, unchanged from the day before.

The report said that 2 013 988 people in Bulgaria had received a dose of a vaccine against Covid-19, an increase of 12 222 in the past day.

A total of 991 535 had completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 6782 in the past day, according to the report.

