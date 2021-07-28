Bulgaria’s National Assembly cancels summer recess

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Members of Bulgaria’s 46th National Assembly voted on July 28 to cancel Parliament’s summer recess.

The motion was tabled by Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party, the largest group in the National Assembly, and voted on without debate.

The motion was approved with 119 votes in favour, none against and two abstentions, by MPs for Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition.

Bulgaria’s 46th National Assembly was elected on July 11 and held its first sitting on July 21.

ITN parliamentary leader Toshko Yordanov told MPs: “We met less than a week ago, it would be quite ridiculous to go on holiday in five days, given that there is still no Cabinet, it is not clear whether there will be a Cabinet, in addition, there are some laws that are extremely important and they must be driven through”.

(Photo of the 46th National Assembly’s first sitting, on July 21: parliament.bg)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!