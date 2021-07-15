Covid-19: UK adds Bulgaria to green list

Share this: Facebook

The United Kingdom government has updated its travel lists, adding Bulgaria and Hong Kong to the green list and Croatia and Taiwan to the green watchlist, meaning passengers arriving in England after 4am on July 19 will no longer need to quarantine on arrival, a UK government statement on July 15 said.

Before travelling to England, everyone needs to take a pre-departure test and complete a passenger locator form regardless of where they are coming from, the statement said.

“If arriving from a green list destination you will also be required to take a day two PCR test,” it said.

(Photo: Mike Gimelfarb)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

