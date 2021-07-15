Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, four deaths, 0.6% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 158, according to the July 15 report by the national information system.

Of 13 968 tests done in the past day, 84 – about 0.6 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 703 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7542 are active. The number of active cases has decreased by 281 in the past day.

The report said that 361 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 397 003.

There are 727 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 11 in the past day, with 94 in intensive care, unchanged from July 14.

To date, 13 455 medical personnel have tested positive, including two in the past day.

A total of 1 884 934 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 034 in the past day.

A total of 862 664 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5157 in the past day.

