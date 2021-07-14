Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 22 Delta variant cases found in 81 samples

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) has completed the sequencing of 81 samples taken from Covid-19 patients in the country, finding 22 instances of the Delta variant and 57 Alpha variant cases, the Health Ministry said on July 14.

The samples had been taken over a period of time ranging from May 31 to June 30 and came from 18 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts. Separately, there was one sample taken from a Tunisian national in the district of Plovdiv, although the ministry did not clarify if the person was a permanent resident or passing in transit.

As of July 11, two patients who had been shown by the sequencing to have had the Delta variant had died, the Health Ministry said.

Ten of those with the Delta variant were undergoing home treatment, five were in hospital and two had recovered. There was no data available about the other three, the ministry said.

Of those who had the Alpha variant, 31 were undergoing home treatment, eight were in hospital, eight had died and 10 had recovered as of July 11.

The Delta variant samples came from the city of Sofia (six), the district of Sofia (five), the district of Bourgas (five), the district of Blagoevgrad (three) and one each from the districts of Varna and Rousse. The Tunisian national in Plovdiv also had the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, the ministry said.

Last week, NCIPD said that it had found 43 instances of the Delta variant in samples taken from among 95 Covid-19 patients in Bulgaria between June 1 and 25.

