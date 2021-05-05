Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases down to 47 357, as 11 133 jabs administered

Share this: Facebook

Sixty-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 16 609, according to the May 5 daily report by the national information system.

Of 6206 tests done in the past day, a total of 367 – about six per cent – proved positive.

To date, 406 192 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 47 357 active cases, a decrease of 752 compared with the figure in the May 4 report.

The report said that 1058 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 342 226.

There are 6670 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 36 in the past 24 hours, with 637 in intensive care, a decrease of 12.

Three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 189.

So far, 844 643 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 133 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 225 387 people have received a second dose, including 5554 in the past 24 hours, according to the report.

Over the five-day long weekend, owed to the convergence of the Orthodox Easter holidays and Labour Day, during which “green corridors” for Covid-19 vaccinations for all comers were open throughout the country, a total of 41 467 jabs were administered, including a second dose to 17 720 people.

