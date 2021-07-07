Bulgaria: Of 95 samples, 43 shown to be Delta variant of Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Of samples taken from among 95 Covid-19 patients in Bulgaria between June 1 and 25, a total of 49 were shown to have the Alpha variant and 43 the Delta variant, it emerged after sequencing was done by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

As of July 2, three patients who had been shown by the sequencing to have had the Delta variant had died, the Health Ministry said.

Twenty-five of those with the Delta variant were undergoing home treatment, seven were in hospital and eight had recovered, the ministry said.

The NCIPD established one case of the Beta variant, formerly commonly known as the South African variant. This was in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia. The patient was, as of July 2, undergoing home treatment.

Of those who had the Alpha variant, 29 were undergoing home treatment, six were in hospital and 14 had recovered.

The samples were taken in 14 out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts.

In the city of Sofia, apart from the one Beta variant, 33 were the Delta variant and 14 the Alpha variant.

In Varna district, of seven samples, six were the Alpha variant and one the Delta variant.

Of the samples that were shown to be the Alpha variant, five were in Kyustendil, four in Pernik, five in Rousse, four in Montana, two in Pleven, three in Shoumen, two each in Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad and one each in Gabrovo and Plovdiv.

Of those that proved to be the Delta variant, four were in the district (not the city) of Sofia, two in the district of Pleven, and one each in the districts of Kyustendil, Pernik and Vidin, the Health Ministry said.

