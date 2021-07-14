Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 10 deaths, 0.41% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Ten people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 154, according to the July 14 report by the national information system.

Of 17 787 tests done in the past day, 74 – about 0.41 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 619 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7823 are active. The number of active cases has decreased by 50 in the past day.

The report said that 114 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 396 642.

There are 738 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of eight in the past day, with 94 in intensive care, a decrease of one.

To date, 13 453 medical personnel have tested positive, including one in the past day.

A total of 1 872 907 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 918 in the past day.

A total of 857 507 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5267 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!