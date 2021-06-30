Caretaker Health Minister: System for admissions to Bulgaria changes on July 1

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov said on June 30 that as of July 1, there would be a new system for admissions to the country.

Countries will be divided into green, orange and red zones depending on the number of Covid-19 patients and the percentage of positive tests.

For people arriving in Bulgaria from green zone countries, the system will be the most lenient, while those coming from an orange zone will be subject to further testing. Arrivals from red zone countries will not be allowed.

Katsarov said that the list of countries would be updated once a week, so that there is predictability “not as it was before, the minister issues an order and says from tomorrow these countries so, and the others so”.

He said that the list of the three zones would be published in an order later on June 30, to take effect tomorrow.

Katsarov was speaking during a visit to the Kalotina border checkpoint, where vaccination certificates will be checked with a reader.

The European Digital Covid certificate system is due to come into effect across the bloc on July 1.

He said that he did not expect chaos in the process of reading the certificates of those entering Bulgaria from July 1.

New reading devices were being acquired and must be distributed to all border checkpoints by July1.

“The software can be installed remotely,” Katsarov said.

“I do not expect chaos, but I am angry because I like things to happen faster and not at the last minute,” he said, without saying why the process had been slowed.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

