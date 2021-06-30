Bulgaria’s caretaker government replaces Covid-19 national vaccination headquarters

Share this: Facebook

Meeting on June 30, Bulgaria’s caretaker government decided to suspend the national vaccination headquarters against Covid-19, set up by the previous government in 2020, and replace it with an advisory council on vaccines.

A government statement said that the advisory council would involve “experts with broader expertise” and would have wider public representation.

The council would assist the Minister of Health regarding the organising and conduct of vaccinations, preparing public information and communicating it in order to increase confidence in vaccination and achieve a high vaccination coverage in Bulgaria, the statement said.

Bulgaria is lagging in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign launched on December 27 2020.

As The Sofia Globe reported earlier, the June 30 report by the national information system said that 12 603 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1 748 265.

A total of 798 053 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 7082 on Tuesday.

A separate statement said that the caretaker government had approved additional spending and transfers amounting to 35 million leva (about 17.89 million euro) in the Health Ministry’s budget for 2021.

“The funds are allocated due to the extended period of the epidemic emergency until July 31 and the need to ensure the sustainability of the measure to provide additional remuneration to medical and non-medical staff directly involved in the implementation of activities related to measures to prevent and combat Covid-19,” the government statement said.

Providing monthly additional pay for first-line physicians of 1000 leva net is one of the most effective measures taken to deal with the situation with the spread of Covid-19 and essential to retaining such staff, the statement said.

