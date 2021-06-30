Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 9 deaths, 0.61% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 049, according to the June 30 report by the national information system.

Of 17 080 tests done in the past day, 105 – about 0.61 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 421 751 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 9233 active cases, a decrease of 131 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 227 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 394 469.

There are 1495 patients in hospital, a decrease of 22 in the past day, with 179 in intensive care, a decrease of seven.

Three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 443, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that 12 603 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 1 748 265.

A total of 798 053 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 7082 on Tuesday.

