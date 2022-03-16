Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 34 deaths, 2393 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Thirty-four people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 196, according to the March 16 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 91.18 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

Of 18 262 tests done in the past day, 2393 – about 13.1 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 117 525 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 195 420 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 3667 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3260 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 885 909.

As of March 16, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 341.28 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 344.87 on March 15.

There are 2349 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 248 newly admitted. There are 288 in intensive care, 57 fewer than the figure in the March 15 report.

Forty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 701.

So far, 4 327 565 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2327 in the past day.

A total of 2 054 562 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1276 in the past day, while 705 600 have received a booster dose, including 2824 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!