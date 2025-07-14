Bulgaria’s capital introduces night bus to Sofia Airport Vassil Levski

From Monday, July 14, the routes of Sofia public transport buses No. 84 and No. 184 are being merged, and the route of the night bus N4 has been extended to both terminals of Sofia Airport Vassil Levski.

At the end of June, at a meeting of Sofia city council, it was decided to provide round-the-clock transport to Sofia airport.

Line No. N4 will change its route, extending it to both terminals of the airport, after which it will continue to the Druzhba residential area, which will provide round-the-clock transport service to the Bulgarian capital city’s airport.

The city council also approved the merger of lines No. 84 and No. 184. The idea is for night buses N4 from Reduta to travel to both airport terminals and from there to the Druzhba residential area.

The waiting time for buses on line 84 is also being reduced – from 24 minutes the interval is being shortened to 12 minutes. The connection between the two terminals is being maintained.

In the section between the Iztok residential area and St. Anna hospital bus stops, buses No. 84 now travel along the main lane of Tsarigradsko Chaussee and not entering the roundabout at the Ploschad na Aviatsata stop.

The route of night bus line N4 is changing both in the direction of the Druzhba II residential area and in the direction of the Gotse Delchev residential area.

This is the statement by Sofia’s Centre for Urban Mobility:

From July 14 2025 (from 11pm on July 14 2025), the route of night bus line N4 to Vassil Levski – Sofia Airport will be extended as follows:

In direction of Druzhba 2: along the current route to the crossroad of Assen Yordanov Blvd./Christopher Columbus Blvd., left along Christopher Columbus Blvd., right along Prodan Tarakchiev Str., through Terminal 2 of Vassil Levski Airport, back along Prodan Tarakchiev Str., through Terminal 1 to the crossroad of Prodan Tarakchiev Str. with Brussels Blvd., left along Prodan Tarakchiev Str. to the crossroad with Christopher Columbus Blvd., right along Christopher Columbus Blvd. to the crossroad with Assen Yordanov Blvd. and along the route to Druzhba 2 Qr.;

In direction of Gotse Delchev: along the current route to the crossroad of Assen Yordanov Blvd. and Christopher Columbus Blvd., straight along Christopher Columbus Blvd., right along Prodan Tarakchiev Str. through Terminal 2 of Vassil Levski Airport, back on Prodan Tarakchiev Str. through Terminal 1 to the crossroad of Prodan Tarakchiev Str. with Brussels Blvd., left on Prodan Tarakchiev Str. to the crossroad with Christopher Columbus Blvd., right on Christopher Columbus Blvd. to Assen Yordanov Blvd. and right on Assen Yordanov Blvd. along the route to Gotse Delchev residential area.

(Photo: Apostoloff)