Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 5 deaths, 0.64% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 013, according to the June 24 report by the national information system.

Of 14 382 tests done in the past day, 93 – about 0.64 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 421 339 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 9456 active cases, a decrease of 146 in the past day.

The report said that 234 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 393 870.

There are 1613 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 37 in the past day, with 201 in intensive care, an increase of five.

With no new cases in the past day, the number of medical personnel who have tested positive remains 13 437.

To date, 1 695 298 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 13 903 in the past day.

A total of 767 723 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. The figure includes 7761 people who completed the vaccination cycle on June 23.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!