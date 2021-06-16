America for Bulgaria Foundation buys US ambassador’s former residence

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The America for Bulgaria Foundation is the new owner of the building of the US Ambassador’s Residence on 18 Veliko Turnovo Street in Sofia, the foundation said on June 16.

The building was vacated some months ago when current US ambassador Herro Mustafa moved elsewhere.

“The Foundation will continue the nearly 80-year tradition of this building serving as a home to Bulgarian-American relations and the friendship between the people of the United States and Bulgaria,” the statement said.

As the America for Bulgaria Center, the upgraded building will serve as the foundation’s office as well as an events and exhibitions space and a centre for development of the Bulgarian private sector and civil society to continue the legacy of goodwill between the two countries, it said.

“It is a great honour for the Foundation to preserve this cultural monument of Sofia and Bulgaria, which is an indelible part of the history of US-Bulgarian friendship and shared democratic values,” said Nancy Schiller, president and CEO of the America for Bulgaria Foundation, in relation to the purchase of the building, according to the statement.

(Photo: America for Bulgaria Foundation)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!