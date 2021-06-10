Bulgaria mulls easing mask-wearing rules for vaccinated

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Ministry is considering easing the rules about mask-wearing indoors for those who have been vaccinated, deputy minister Dr Alexander Zlatanov told reporters on June 10.

Discussions were being held about exempting employees of small shops, fitness centres and hairstylists from wearing protective masks if they have completed the vaccination cycle.

Completing the vaccination cycle means either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine.

Wearing a protective mask would remain mandatory in indoor places such as supermarkets and administrative buildings.

“The latest data we have on the development of the pandemic in the country show that the incidence drops to 50 per 100 000 people, which ranks Bulgaria 23rd in the EU in this indicator, and gives us reason to take action to alleviate the requirement to wear protective masks by people vaccinated against Covid-19 in some indoor spaces,” Zlatanov said, as quoted in a Health Ministry media statement.

Completion of vaccination will be confirmed by a vaccination certificate, he said.

The Ministry of Health issued a reminder that the certificate can be verified directly through the National Health Insurance System, at www.his.bg, without the need for an electronic signature.

“The introduction of the new rules, on the one hand, will be a relief for immunised people who will not have to wear a protective mask when working in certain indoor areas (as there is growing scientific evidence that people with the vaccine do not transmit the infection, and in the event that they get ill, they go through it more easily), and on the other hand – in this way more Bulgarians will be stimulated to choose the vaccine as a way to protect themselves and their loved ones from coronavirus infection,” the media statement said.

Zlatanov said that the specific texts of the order are still being discussed and could be discussed categorically after being published on the website of the Ministry of Health.

Compliance with the new anti-epidemic measures, as before, will be monitored by the state health control authorities in co-operation with other relevant structures, the statement said.

(Photo: Ministry of Health)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!