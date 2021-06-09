Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 6 deaths, 1.37% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-29 were registered in the past 24 hours, according to the June 9 report by the national information system.

This brings Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll to 17 860, according to the national information system.

Of 15 149 tests done on June 8, a total of 208 – about 1.37 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 415 859 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria – a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 14 583 active cases, a decrease of 551 in the past day.

The report said that 723 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 387 416.

There are 2467 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 54 in the past 24 hours, with 267 in intensive care, a decrease of 10.

The number of medical personnel in Bulgaria who have tested positive is 13 426, rising by one in the past day.

The report said that on June 8, a total of 21 772 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were admistered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 1 500 534.

So far, 648 541 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 14 250 who completed the vaccination cycle on June 8.

