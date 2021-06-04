Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 45 deaths, 1.11% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Forty-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 17 792, according to the June 4 daily report by the national information system.

Of 15 295 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 170 – about 1.11 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 419 180 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 16 117 active cases, a decrease of 369 in the past day.

The report said that 494 people had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 385 271.

There are 2765 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 116 in the past day, with 309 in intensive care, 17 fewer than as at the June 3 report.

Five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 422, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The report said that in the past day, 23 158 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to 1 429 105 since the country began its immunisation campaign on December 27 2020.

So far, 601 402 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 14 782 people on June 3.

