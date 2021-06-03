US sanctions on Peevski: MRF wants evidence

Share this: Facebook

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms said that it is expecting facts and evidence that motivated the decision by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to impose sanctions on former MRF MP Delyan Peevski.

Until then, the MRF remains in solidarity with Peevski’s personal position, the party said.

Reacting to OFAC’s June 2 announcement, Peevski described it as “unacceptable, biased and inconsistent with the spirit and meaning of this law”.

“This is because I have not done anything to violate internationally recognised human rights, I am not a civil servant and I have not been involved in corrupt practices, and the announced reasons for the sanctions do not contain a single true fact,” Peevski said.

Vassil Bozhkov, also subject to the sanctions announced by the US on June 2, said in a post on Facebook that he thanked the US for “paying attention to my signal”.

“It was the first official evidence of racketeering and extortion on a particularly large scale by Boiko Borissov and Vladislav Goranov,” Bozhkov said, referring to, respectively, the former prime minister and former finance minister.

GERB leader Boiko Borissov told a news conference on June 3 that his relations with Peevski were “purely political” and always had been connected to regions where there were mayors from the MRF.

“We have no companies, no common business, or anything,” Borissov said.

“We have never received a penny from Bozhkov – never,” he said.

Borissov said that for him, it was more important was how President Roumen Radev would explain why there were members of Bozhkov’s party in his caretaker cabinet.

Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova said that the sanctions imposed on individuals and companies were a serious contribution to the fight against corruption and to the rule of law in Bulgaria.

