Netherlands eases arrival rules for EU and Schengen citizens residing in Bulgaria

Against the background of the improved Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, as of June 4 all EU citizens (including Bulgarian and Dutch) and citizens of the Schengen area residing in Bulgaria are exempted from the requirement to present a negative PCR test and go into 10-day quarantine when arriving in the Netherlands, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

Test and quarantine requirements remain for arrivals in the Netherlands from high-risk Covid-19 countries. More information is available at https://www.mfa.bg/bg/covid19map/Europe/Netherlands

Earlier, on June 1, Belgium abolished the requirement to submit a negative PCR test and go into mandatory seven-day quarantine for those arriving from Bulgaria.

Advance online registration through the Passenger Locator Form remains mandatory for Bulgarian citizens.

All travellers to Belgium by air, ship, bus or train are required to complete it and send it electronically within 48 hours before the trip, but not earlier than 48 hours before their arrival in Belgium.

For travellers using own vehicle, the form is mandatory only after a stay abroad of more than 48 hours or if their stay in Belgium exceeds 48 hours. The form can be found at: https://travel.info-coronavirus.be/public-health-passenger-locator-form.

If the form is filled in correctly, you will receive an SMS with a QR confirmation code, which should be presented when checking in and boarding, as well as when entering the country.

If the traveller is unable to complete an electronic form, a paper version may be used, which must be completed and signed before arriving in Belgium.

People who are subject to testing and quarantine based on the information in the Passenger Location Form will be notified directly by the Belgian health authorities.

Some airlines may continue to require a negative test before check-in.

