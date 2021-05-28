NSI: 28.3% of non-financial businesses in Bulgaria reported revenue drop in April m/m By The Sofia Globe staff

A total of 28.3 per cent of non-financial businesses in Bulgaria surveyed by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said that their revenue from sales of goods and services in April 2021 was down compared with the previous month.

The poll was part of a special series initiated by the NSI to assess the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on business.

Of the 3770 businesses polled, 53.1 per cent reported no change in revenue in April compared with March, while 18.2 per cent said that their revenue had increased.

The poll found that 41.8 per cent of non-financial business in the arts, entertainment and recreation category reported a drop in revenue, 40 per cent in the real estate sector, 29.5 per cent in industry and 29 per cent in the wholesale and retail trade.

Close to 14 per cent of businesses polled said that they had sent staff on unpaid leave, close to 13 per cent said staff had been put on paid leave, 12 per cent went over to teleworking and 9.4 per cent were relying on government subsidies.

More than 95 per cent of firms polled said that they expected to continue in business, 1.3 per cent expected to suspend activities temporarily and 2.5 per cent expected that they would have to close down, the NSI said.

