One in five Bulgarians cannot afford a car – Eurostat

In 2017, about 20.6 per cent of Bulgarians could not afford a car, the second-highest rate among European Union countries after Romania, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on November 26.

The percentage of Bulgarians who could not afford a car dropped from 22 per cent in 2016, according to Eurostat.

In 2017, seven per cent of the EU population could not afford a car.

The percentage in Romania was 29.8 per cent, and in third place was Hungary, at 20.1 per cent.

At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest percentage of people unable to afford a car were in Cyprus and Malta (both 1.7 per cent of total population), followed by Luxembourg (2.2 per cent), Italy and France (both 2.7 per cent).

In the EU, the share of people unable to afford a car decreased by 0.7 percentage points (pp)) in 2017 (seven per cent) compared with 2016 (7.7 per cent).

Similarly, this decreasing trend was observed in all EU countries with the exception of Austria (+0.4pp), Denmark (+0.3 pp), Luxembourg (+0.2pp), France (+0.1pp), and the Netherlands where it remained stable at 6.4 per cent, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Graham Briggs/sxc.hu)

