Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 36 deaths, 2.8% tests positive

The deaths of 36 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 617, according to the May 27 daily report by the national information system.

Of 13 872 tests done in the past day, 393 – about 2.8 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 417 526 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 22 591 active cases, a decrease of 835 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that in the past day, 1192 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 377 318.

There are 3396 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 43 in the past day, with 375 in intensive care, a decrease of eight.

Eleven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 389, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 303 575 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 20 860 on May 26.

A total of 526 486 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 10 523 in the past day.

