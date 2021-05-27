Bulgaria’s capital opens vaccination points in 3 public places at weekends

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is to offer vaccination points against Covid-19 at three public places on Saturdays and Sundays, the municipality said.

The campaign is being held at the initiative of mayor Yordanka Fandukova and the Sofia regional health inspectorate.

At the weekend, medical teams will be on duty from 9am to 4pm at the Gotse Delchev Boulevard entrance to South Park, the entrance to Borissova Gradina near Orlov Most (Eagle Bridge) and the parking area in front of T-Market on Vuzkresenie Boulevard.

Those who receive a Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) single-dose vaccine will receive a vaccination certificate immediately, and those who prefer another type of vaccine will be told when and where a second dose will be given, Sofia municipality said.

“Vaccination is the safest way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from Covid-19,” the municipality said.

(Photo of Borissova Gradina: Vassia Atanassova – Spiritia)

