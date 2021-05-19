Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 36 deaths, 3.3% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

A total of 36 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 379, according to the May 19 daily report by the national information system.

Of 13 794 tests, 457 – about 3.3 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 415 326 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 30 483 active cases, a decrease of 2361 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, 2782 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 367 464.

There are 4379 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 213 in the past 24 hours, with 485 in intensive care, a decrease of five.

Thirteen medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 13 363, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 161 048 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 26 071 in the past day.

A total of 440 924 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 14 953 in the past day.

