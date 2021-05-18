Bulgaria’s Health Minister allows in-person learning to resume at universities, schools

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov has issued an order lifting the ban on in-person learning at universities, with effect from May 19.

In-person learning at schools is being allowed to resume from May 31.

Also from May 31, schools will be allowed to conduct group extracurricular activities, whether at the school or elsewhere.

From May 19, sports competitions may be held with spectators occupying up to 50 per cent of seating capacity, maintaining a physical distance of at least 1.5 metres, as well as wearing protective face masks.

