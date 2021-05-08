Covid-19 in Bulgaria: New single-day high of 38 117 vaccine jabs administered

Share this: Facebook

A total of 38 117 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria on May 7, overtaking the previous single-day record set two days earlier.

Since Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign on December 27, a total of 922 371 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, according to the May 8 report by the national information system.

A total of 283 903 people have received a second dose, an increase of 29 398 compared with the figure in the information system’s May 7 report.

Eighty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 16 886.

Of 14 999 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1123 – about 7.5 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 409 495 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 44 739 active cases, a decrease of 1344 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 2381 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 347 870.

There are 5855 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 283 in the past 24 hours, with 570 in intensive care, a decrease of 17.

Twenty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 242, again counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

