EC approves deal for further 1.8BN doses of BioNTech-Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The European Commission approved on May 8 a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses, with an option for 900 million more, of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The contract is for supplies for the 2021 to 2023 period, Von der Leyen said.

“Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow,” she said.

She said that vaccination was progressing well.

“Now we prepare the next stage in our response: Giving booster shots, dealing with possible escape variants, allowing for vaccination of children and teenagers.”

Von der Leyen said that with more than 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines delivered in the European Union “we are on track to reach our goal: Enough doses to vaccinate 70 per cent of EU adults in July”.

Close to 160 million Europeans had now received a first dose of vaccine, she said.

The EU was leading the global effort to vaccinate, Von der Leyen said.

“For this, all export restrictions should be lifted. We urge all countries to do this.

“Then, efforts must continue to increase production capacity. And we are ready to discuss other proposals on how to support vaccine access,” she said.

Von der Leyen said that she was glad to report that work is on track for the Digital Green Certificate system to be operational in June.

“We want Europeans to enjoy a safe, relaxing summer. But we shouldn’t undermine ongoing vaccination efforts – let’s open up in a cautious, coordinated way.”

