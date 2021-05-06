Covid-19 in Bulgaria: New single-day record of 32 482 vaccine jabs administered

Share this: Facebook

A total of 32 482 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria on May 5, which outgoing Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said was the largest number in a single day so far.

Since Bulgaria began its vaccination campaign on December 27, a total of 877 124 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, according to the May 6 report by the national information system.

A total of 251 202 people have received a second dose, an increase of 25 815 compared with the figure in the information system’s May 5 report.

The May 6 report said that 164 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 had been registered in the past 24 hours, a figure that included some deaths that occurred during the five-day Easter long weekend. The total death toll linked to the virus in Bulgaria was 16 773.

Of 14 948 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1635 – about 11 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 407 827 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 46 159 active cases, a decrease of 1198 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that 2669 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 344 895.

There are 6158 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 517 in the past 24 hours, with 599 in intensive care, a decrease of 38.

Twenty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 216, again counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

