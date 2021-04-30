Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 803 176 jabs so far, 207 667 have had second dose

Share this: Facebook

So far, 803 176 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 26 923 in the past 24 hours – the largest number in a single day since the country began its vaccination campaign on December 27.

According to the national information system’s daily report on April 30, a total of 207 667 people have received a second dose, including 17 132 in the past 24 hours.

The figures come as health authorities across Bulgaria offer “green corridors” for vaccinations for all comers, as the Orthodox Easter holiday period starts. There will be a choice between BioNTech-Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

A spreadsheet, in Bulgarian, with the list of vaccination points can be found on the Health Ministry website at this link.

The daily report said that in the past 24 hours, a total of 90 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 had died, bringing the death toll linked to the disease to 16 368.

The report said that of 16 259 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1237 – about 7.6 per cent – had proven positive.

To date, 403 728 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus, and the active cases.

A total of 338 312 people have recovered from the virus, including 2881 in the past 24 hours, the report said.

There are 49 048 active cases, a decrease of 1734 in the past day.

There are 6824 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 344 in the past day, with 682 in intensive case, a decrease of 15.

Twenty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 170, the report said.

