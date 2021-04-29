Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll rises to 16 278, as 25 355 jabs administered

Share this: Facebook

A total of 96 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 16 278, according to the April 29 daily report by the national information system.

Of 14 082 tests in the past 24 hours, 1382 – about 9.8 per cent – proved positive, according to the report.

To date, 402 491 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

The report said that 3013 people had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 335 431.

There are 50 782 active cases, a decrease of 1727 compared with the figure in the April 28 report.

There are 7168 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 312 in the past 24 hours, with 697 in intensive care, a decrease of 17.

Nineteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 13 145 to date.

The report said that so far, 776 254 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered, including 25 355 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 190 535 people have received a second dose, including 12 560 in the past 24 hours.

