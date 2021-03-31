Covid-19 in Bulgaria: ‘Green corridors’ for vaccinations in places on April 1

Share this: Facebook

There is a “green corridor” for vaccinations against Covid-19 for all comers at Pirogov emergency hospital in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia until April 3 inclusive.

The “green corridor” at Pirogov is open daily from 8.30am to 5pm, offering vaccinations with the AstraZeneca jab, with no appointment needed.

The “green corridor” for vaccinations against Covid-19 at the Military Medical Academy in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia will remain open until April 4 inclusive. On weekdays, the “green corridor” will be open from 8am to 6pm, and at the weekend, from 9am to 5pm.

The regional health inspectorate in Varna will have a “green corridor” at its immunisation office on April 1 and 2 from 12.30pm to 4pm. The inspectorate said that it would make an announcement about further “green corridors” in April. The AstraZeneca vaccine is being used.

In Rousse, a “green corridor”, also offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, will be open on April 1 from 2pm to 6pm at Kanev University Hospital.

In other news on March 31 regarding the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria:

At 5.30pm today, the deadline expires for those in compulsory quarantine or isolation to submit an application to vote in the April 4 parliamentary election using a mobile ballot box.

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, head of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, said in an interview with bTV that people who have been immunised, irrespective of with which vaccine, should eat more tomatoes or drink tomato juice, because the ingredients provide a natural counteraction to the risk of blood clotting.

Kantardzhiev said that officially, the number of Covid-19 patients in Bulgaria was about 300 000, and if one adds the estimated number of patients not included in the statistics, the figure jumps to more than 1.2 million.

With more than 450 000 people vaccinated, this meant that two million people in Bulgaria were immune, according to Kantardzhiev.

He said that yesterday his e-mail inbox had been filled with letters from people outraged by the anti-epidemic measures being relaxed.

According to Kantardzhiev, nothing so much was being relaxed, with protective masks remaining mandatory, as well as the requirement for people not to gather. This was in line with the medical indicators, the workload of hospitals and the system, he said.

The association representing emergency medical personnel has reacted sharply against the March 30 announcement on the easing of the measures and called on Health Minister Kostadin Angelov to revoke his order.

“We are at the edge of our capabilities and declare that we refuse to be responsible for the delayed and inadequate emergency care for our patients. We want our patients to receive timely and equal emergency medical care, but we do not have the material and human resources to respond,” the association said.

It said that the blame for delays in arrivals of mobile teams, hospitalisations that were delayed or did not happen, lay squarely with the government, which had not provided adequate anti-epidemic measures or timely mass vaccination of the population.

The association said the relaxation of the anti-epidemic measures from April 1 “is a mockery of the work of all first-line medics and a threat to saving the lives of our patients”.

(Archive photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

