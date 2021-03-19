Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 102 more deaths, patients in hospital exceed 8000-mark

Share this: Facebook

A total of 102 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 11 817, according to the March 19 daily report by the national information system.

Of 17 973 tests in the past 24 hours, a total of 4008 – about 22.3 per cent – proved positive. Of the newly-confirmed cases, 1121 are in the city of Sofia.

To date, 295 777 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 51 919 active cases, an increase of 2322 in the past day.

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has passed the 8000-mark, to reach 8082, an increase of 278 in the past 24 hours. There are 670 patients in intensive care, an increase of 61.

Fifty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 11 100 to date.

The national information system said that 1584 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 232 041.

To date, 356 052 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 5350 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that a total of 66 741 people had received a second dose, an increase of 2989 in the past 24 hours.

