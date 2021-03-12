Covid-19: Bulgaria imposes quarantine on arrivals from Africa

Share this: Facebook

As of midnight on March 13, everyone arriving in Bulgaria not subject to a ban on entry and arriving from countries in Africa must go into mandatory 10-day quarantine, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said in an order on March 12.

The 10-day quarantine must be completed, with no exception for those presenting a negative PCR test done up to 72 hours before arriving in Bulgaria, the Health Ministry said.

The quarantine will end after 10 days and if a negative PCR test that was done on the 10th day is presented to the head of the regional health inspectorate who issued the quarantine order, the statement said.

Currently, citizens of EU member states and Schengen associated countries, as well as their family members, are allowed to enter Bulgaria.

Everyone who is authorised to enter the country is required to show the negative result of a PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before departure.

Bulgarian citizens and people with permanent or long-term residence in Bulgaria and their family members who do not present the negative result of a PCR test must undergo a 10-day quarantine.

Quarantine may be revoked on presentation of a document showing the negative result of a PCR test performed within 24 hours since entry into the country.

