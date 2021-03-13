Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 102 more deaths, active cases rise to 41 183

Share this: Facebook

A total of 102 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 11 196, according to the March 13 daily report by the national information system.

Of 17 161 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3159 – about 18.4 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 275 859 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 41 183 active cases, an increase of 1360 in the past 24 hours.

There are 6818 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 214 in the past day, with 506 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Fifty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 10 757.

The report said that 1697 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 223 480.

According to the national information system, 12 214 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day. Since the country began its vaccination campaign on December 27, a total of 336 660 doses of vaccines have been administered.

A total of 57 336 people have received a second dose, the report said.

