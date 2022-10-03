Borissov’s GERB-UDF set to win Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections – partial results

Former prime minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF electoral coalition won the largest share of the vote in the October 2 parliamentary elections, according to partial results from the Central Election Commission.

With ballots from 99.99 per cent of all voting precincts tallied, GERB-UDF received 25.3 per cent of the votes, ahead of the Kiril Petkov-Assen Vassilev We Continue the Change party, which had 20.2 per cent.

Predominantly ethnic Turk Movement for Rights and Freedoms was third with 13.8 per cent, boosted by the votes received outside of the country, where it had 31.9 per cent with ballots from 99.8 per cent of voting precincts counted, the bulk coming from Bulgarian nationals living in Turkey.

Pro-Russian Vuzrazhdane party more than doubled its vote compared to the November 2021 elections to come in fourth, with 10.2 per cent of the vote.

Kornelia Ninova’s Bulgarian Socialist Party was fifth with 9.3 per cent, ahead of Hristo Ivanov’s Democratic Bulgaria centre-right coalition in sixth on 7.4 per cent.

The partial results showed seven parties and coalitions surpassing the four per cent parliamentary representation threshold.

Former caretaker prime minister Stefan Yanev’s Bulgaria Ascending party was set to join Parliament just months after being founded, with 4.6 per cent of the vote.

Cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party would not return to Parliament, having received 3.8 per cent.

The final results, including the number of seats won by the parties and coalitions standing in the early parliamentary elections, were expected to be announced by the Central Election Commission later this week.

The names of the MPs in the 240-seat legislature would be announced several days later, allowing those candidates who stood for election in more than one electoral district to choose which one they would represent in the next Parliament.

