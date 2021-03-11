Revenue from foreigners at Bulgarian accommodation establishments in January down 79.4% y/y

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Revenue from foreigners at accommodation establishments in Bulgaria in January 2021 was 79.4 per cent lower than in January 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on March 11.

Revenue from Bulgarians was down 28.6 per cent, the NSI said.

Overall, revenue of accommodation establishments in Bulgaria in January this year added up to 26 million leva (about 13.3 million euro), a drop of 57.3 per cent compared with January last year.

Against the background of the Covid-19 crisis, the number of accommodation establishments in Bulgaria that were open this January was close to 17 per cent lower than in January 2020.

The number of arrivals of foreigners at accommodation establishments was down by 80.8 per cent compared with January 2020, while the arrivals of Bulgarians dropped by 31.4 per cent.

The NSI said that occupancy in January 2021 was 15.9 per cent, a decrease of 14.2 percentage points compared with January 2020.

Occupancy was highest in four- and five-star establishments, at 21.4 per cent, followed by three-star establishments at 14.1 per cent and one- and two-star places, 11.8 per cent, according to the NSI.

(Photo: Kevin Rutherford)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!