Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 426 deaths, 77 358 doses of vaccines administered

A total of 426 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 10 593, according to the March 7 report by the national information system.

This is the third-highest death toll linked to Covid-19 in Bulgaria registered in a week in 2021 so far, after the 521 registered in the week ending January 3 and the 453 in the week ending January 10.

In the past seven days, the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria rose by 13 105 to a total of 259 811, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 36 716 active cases, an increase of 5314 in the past week.

The national information system said that 212 502 people had recovered from the virus, an increase of 7365 in the past week.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has risen by 955 in the past week, to a total of 5629, with 452 in intensive care, an increase of 72 since the February 28 report.

A total of 239 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to 10 446 to date, again counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

The report said that to date, 287 118 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered, an increase of 77 358 in the past week.

A total of 50 051 people have received a second dose of vaccine, an increase of 12 684 in the past week.

The March 7 report said that of 10 473 tests done in the past day, 1426 – about 13.6 per cent – proved positive.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

