Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 328 deaths, 101 404 doses of vaccine administered

A total of 328 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 10 167, according to the February 28 daily report by the national information system.

In the past week, the number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria rose by 10 267 to a total of 246 706, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases rose by 4940 in the past week, to a total of 31 402.

Patients in hospital in Bulgaria with Covid-19 now number 4674, an increase of 828 in the past week. There are 380 in intensive care, an increase of 64 since the February 21 report.

A total of 217 medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to 10 207.

According to the national information system’s data, a total of 4999 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past week, bringing the total to 205 137.

The national information system said that 101 404 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria in the past week, with the total now 209 760, including 5321 on Saturday.

The past week in Bulgaria saw the introduction of the “green corridor” system for all who want to be vaccinated, irrespective of their place in the national vaccination plan. However, the system had to be temporarily suspended because of a shortfall in supplies of vaccine doses.

A total of 37 367 people in Bulgaria had received a second dose, an increase of 20 278 in the past week.

The national information system February 28 report said that of 8476 tests done in the past day, 1079 – about 12.7 per cent – proved positive.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe has no connection whatsoever to any Bulgarian government or state institution, nor to any Bulgarian political, business or media grouping. If you want to support independent coverage of Bulgaria, please support The Sofia Globe via its Patreon account, for as little as three euro a month, or the equivalent in other major currencies: