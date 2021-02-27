Bulgaria’s Covid-19 vaccination ‘green corridors’ to return when larger amounts of doses arrive

Share this: Facebook

Immunisations in the first four phases of Bulgaria’s Covid-19 vaccination plan will probably be restored on February 28, Professor Assen Baltov, head of Pirigov emergency hospital in capital city Sofia, told Bulgarian National Radio.

“Green corridors will resume when larger quantities of vaccines arrive in the country,” Baltov said.

He said that those in the first to fourth phases may receive doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from February 28, with deliveries expected either on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

The doses are to be distributed immediately to regional health inspectorates, which will distribute them to general practitioners and vaccination points.

“Green corridors” will not be restored until deliveries of two more shipments of Covid-19 vaccines, expected early next week.

“Otherwise we will open in a day, the vaccines will run out and then there will be tension again. It is better to wait two or three days and then, when there are really enough quantities, to start working,” Baltov said.

Bulgaria opened the “green corridor” system for all comers last weekend, but suspended it after only a few days because of shortfalls in Covid-19 vaccine deliveries.

In other news related to the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, on February 27 the two Covid-19 wards at the hospital in Kyustendil, the district in Bulgaria with the highest incidence of the virus, ran out of capacity.

In the past week, the number of patients in the Covid-19 wards at Kyustendil hospital has ranged between 80 and 85, Bulgarian National Radio said.

In Kyustendil municipality, an order making the wearing of protective masks in outdoor public places is in effect until March 7.

Bulgaria’s district of Dobrich was declared a Covid-19 “red zone” as of February 27, with a rate of infection of 121 per 100 000 population, according to the regional health inspectorate.

New infections in the district have been steadily rising, with 152 in the past week alone.

The situation in Dobrich means that now more than two-thirds of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are “red zones”.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

