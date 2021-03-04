Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in January 2021 was 5.5%

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in January 2021 was 5.5 per cent, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released on March 4 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

This figure represents an estimated 182 000 people in Bulgaria.

In January 2020, before the Covid-19 crisis hit, unemployment in Bulgaria was 4.2 per cent, representing an estimated 142 000 people.

It rose to 5.4 per cent in October, then decreased to 5.3 per cent in November and December. The increased unemployment rate seen in Bulgaria in January 2021 followed the government’s imposition of stricter anti-epidemic measures at the end of November.

Eurostat said that in January 2021, youth unemployment in Bulgaria was 16.5 per cent, up from 12.1 per cent in January 2020.

This represents an increase from an estimated 17 000 jobless under-25s in January 2020 to 24 000 in January 2021.

In January 2021, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.1 per cent, stable compared with December 2020 and up from 7.4 per cent in January 2020, Eurostat said.

The EU unemployment rate was 7.3 per cent in January 2021, also stable compared with December 2020 and up from 6.6 per cent in January 2020.

In January 2021, 2.929 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.356 million were in the euro zone.

In January 2021, the youth unemployment rate was 16.9 per cent in the EU and 17.1 per cent in the euro zone, compared with 16.9 per cent and 17.2 per cent, respectively, in the previous month.

Compared with December 2020, youth unemployment increased by 3000 in the EU and decreased by 15 000 in the euro zone.

Compared with January 2020, youth unemployment increased by 184 000 in the EU and by 89 000 in the euro zone, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Michael Maechtlinger/freeimages.com)

