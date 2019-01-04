Bulgarian National Bank to release commemorative coin honouring Plovdiv – European Capital of Culture 2019

Written by on January 4, 2019 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Bulgarian National Bank to release commemorative coin honouring Plovdiv – European Capital of Culture 2019

Bulgarian National Bank will release into circulation a silver commemorative coin “Plovdiv – European Capital of Culture” from January 7 2019, the central bank said.

The coin will be sold for 78 leva (about 39.88 euro).

It can be purchased at the Bulgarian National Bank (two teller desks at 1 Knyaz Alexander I Square, and four teller desks at the BNB Cash Centre, 10 Mihail Tenev Street), and at offices and branches of DSK Bank EAD, First Investment Bank AD, Raiffeisenbank (Bulgaria) AD, and Texim Bank AD.

From January 7 to 9, each client (a natural person or legal entity) can buy up to two coins at the Bulgarian National Bank, and after that period the “Plovdiv – European Capital of Culture” coin will be sold without any restrictions, the central bank said.

(Photos: bnb.bg)

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. Please click to support our advertisers!