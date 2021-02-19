FDI in Bulgaria in 2020 was 561.7M euro – central bank data

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in 2020 stood at 561.7 million euro, the equivalent of 0.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on February 19.

In 2019, FDI was 1.14 billion euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 629.9 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded an outflow of 986 million euro (compared to an outflow of 341.8 million euro in 2019) and re-invested earnings accounted for 622.5 million euro (down from 808.6 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign entities showed an outflow of 1.8 million euro, compared to an inflow of 5.8 million euro in 2019.

The central bank data showed 925.2 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared 671.7 million euro in 2019. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in 2020 came from Austria (303.1 million euro), Germany (294.5 million euro) and Switzerland (207.2 million euro), while the largest outflows were recorded towards the British Virgin Islands (-127.4 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 149.3 million euro in 2020, compared to 313.7 million euro in 2019, BNB said.

