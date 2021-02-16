Covid-19: Half of Bulgaria’s districts are ‘red zones’

Share this: Facebook

Fourteen out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts are again Covid-19 “red zones”, meaning that the rate of infected people is above 120 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis up to February 14.

Bulgarian National Television reported on February 16 that in the past week, the number of people infected in the Sofia district (as distinct from the city of Sofia) and the Plovdiv district had risen to above the “red zone” threshold.

The districts now classed as “red zones” are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Vratsa, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Sliven, Sofia city, Sofia district, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

According to the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic diseases, in capital city Sofia the rate of infection currently is 208 per 100 000 population.

The infection rate is highest in Kyustendil, at 400 per 100 000 population. Additional anti-epidemic measures have been introduced in the district.

Districts classified as orange, meaning a rate of infection of 60 to 119.9 per 100 000 population, are Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Kurdzhali, Lovech, Montana, Rousse, Silistra, Smolyan and Stara Zagora.

Districts classified as yellow, meaning a rate of infection of 20 to 59.9 per 100 000 population, are Vidin, Dobrich, Razgrad and Turgovishte. No district in Bulgaria currently is classified as a “green zone”.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

