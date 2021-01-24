Covid-19: Restaurant in Bulgaria faces fine over birthday party with 120 guests

Share this: Facebook

A restaurant in a gated complex near the village of Medovo in Bulgaria’s Black Sea municipality of Pomorie faces a fine of up to 2000 leva (about 1022 euro) for hosting a birthday party attended by about 120 people, in violation of anti-epidemic measures against the spread of Covid-19.

A report by Radio Bourgas on January 24 said that there were Bulgarians and German-speakers at the event.

Bourgas police commissioner Kaloyan Kaloyanov said that police and regional health inspectorate teams had raided the restaurant on Saturday night.

However, the manager had warned partygoers that the police were on their way, and several fled into the parking area. Some drove away.

By the time the police arrived, the restaurant was locked, the lights turned off and about 60 guests were hiding in the accommodation complex.

Medovo mayor Georgi Zhelev described the behaviour of the guests and the manager as irresponsible.

“There is constant talk about compliance with the measures, this is madness on their part, despite the warnings, the explanations of the doctors, and they want the measures eased, how can the measures be eased in such a situation?” Zhelev said.

An investigation is continuing, including into the identities of all those who attended the event, who by law may face sanctions as individuals.

