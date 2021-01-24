Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 337 deaths, 7787 vaccinated

Share this: Facebook

A total of 337 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past seven days, according to figures posted by the national information system on January 24.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is now 8811.

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria rose by 2960 in the past week, to 214 696. This figure includes those who have died, active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The national information system said that 178 888 people had recovered from the virus, an increase of 22 562 in the past week.

There are 26 997 active cases, a decrease of 19 939 in the past week.

A total of 2857 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, a decrease of 628 in the past seven days, with 281 in intensive care, a decease of 59.

A hundred and twenty-six medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 9388.

The national information system said that 26 119 people had been vaccinated, an increase of 7787 in the past week. Of the 26 119, a total of 4610 had received a second dose of vaccine.

