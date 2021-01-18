Two hospitals in Bulgaria’s capital fined for violating Covid-19 vaccination plan

Share this: Facebook

Two hospitals in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia are being fined for not keeping to the national plan for vaccination against Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on January 18.

The statement did not specify the nature of the violations, apart from pointing out that the vaccination campaign should start as a priority, covering people in the target groups identified in the first four phases of the plan.

The hospitals are the Serdika hospital and Sveti Lazar hospital. The fines follow an inspection by the Sofia regional health inspectorate.

Under the Health Act, the fines to be imposed range from 500 to 2000 leva.

